WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded WPP to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

WPP stock opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.28. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.954 dividend. This is an increase from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 767.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

