WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded WPP to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.
WPP Stock Up 0.3 %
WPP Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.954 dividend. This is an increase from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 767.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WPP
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.