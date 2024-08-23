WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given a C$255.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$255.00 price objective on WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$246.00 to C$249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on WSP Global from C$265.00 to C$273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$254.50.

WSP opened at C$226.40 on Monday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$174.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$230.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$217.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$214.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of C$2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.93 billion. On average, research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 8.0147448 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

