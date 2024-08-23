Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. The business had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.