Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. The business had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 550,453 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.