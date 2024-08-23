Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xenetic Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of XBIO stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 182.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

