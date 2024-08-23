XYO Reaches One Day Volume of $526,974.01 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $65.42 million and approximately $526,974.01 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,671.48 or 1.00060697 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012453 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007182 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00465607 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $445,539.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

