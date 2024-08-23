Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $12.90. 191,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 355,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YMAB. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $421,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,102.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,093 shares of company stock valued at $808,362. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

