Zcash (ZEC) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $41.90 or 0.00064838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $684.08 million and approximately $81.90 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00037495 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

