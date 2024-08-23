ZEDXION Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One ZEDXION token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZEDXION has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. ZEDXION has a total market capitalization of $2.32 billion and $831,174.75 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION’s launch date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,327,199,002 tokens. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

