Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.290-5.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.29-5.32 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $68.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.10.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $149,556.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,848.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,629 shares of company stock worth $6,887,868. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

