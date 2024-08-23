ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Down 2.3%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.50. 95,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,632,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.12.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

