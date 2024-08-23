Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.29

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 2759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zumiez

Zumiez Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $576.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.58 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,095 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 107,073 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Zumiez by 641.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,814 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 104,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $1,979,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.