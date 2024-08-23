Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.63 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of ZUO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.71. Zuora has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Insider Activity at Zuora

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $689,205.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $689,205.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,804.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,666 shares of company stock worth $3,408,961. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZUO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

