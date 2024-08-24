1,539 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,785,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 696,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 223,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after buying an additional 13,684 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. 2,936,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.70.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

