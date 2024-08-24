1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,833 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $1,214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 662,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 251,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 120,555 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 645.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 55,775 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,888,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after acquiring an additional 84,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.09 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.