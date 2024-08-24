1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 565 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $37.07 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

