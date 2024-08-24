1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,474 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,548,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,617,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,070,000 after buying an additional 1,200,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $24,524,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $23,803,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $66.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

