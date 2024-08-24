1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $99,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 911,496 shares of company stock worth $574,502,713. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

