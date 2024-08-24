1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $123,000 Investment in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stepan by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stepan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,568,000 after buying an additional 31,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,869,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, VP David Kabbes acquired 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $75,387.84. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,387.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). Stepan had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $556.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.36%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th.
Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.
