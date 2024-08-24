1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 785.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Paramount Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PGRE opened at $4.80 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -12.07%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

Featured Stories

