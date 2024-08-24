1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,489,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,047 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.4% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,711,000 after buying an additional 1,030,338 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 244.8% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 984,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,293,000 after buying an additional 699,050 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 956,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,935,000 after buying an additional 464,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 489,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,323,000 after acquiring an additional 303,697 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $50.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

