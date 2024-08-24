1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 47.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.5% during the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 6,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.57. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. Terex’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush purchased 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,995.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

