3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Trimmed by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,585,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in 3M by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $165,986,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,459 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in 3M by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,440 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.55. 2,618,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

