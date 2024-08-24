4,671 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 653,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,516,000 after acquiring an additional 36,626 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.10. 4,239,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $61.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.32.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

