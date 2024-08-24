492 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $71.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,210,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,432,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

