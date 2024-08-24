566 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after buying an additional 429,979 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,834,000 after buying an additional 1,268,900 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,774,000 after buying an additional 629,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after buying an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,052,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,233,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

