6,650 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,089,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 119,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 18,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,077. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

