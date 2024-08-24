833 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Acquired by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSBC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $45.53.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.14%.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

