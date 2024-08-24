Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Buy Rating at TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $151.70 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $245.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.39 and a 200-day moving average of $165.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.