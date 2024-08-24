Advisory Resource Group Sells 136 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisory Resource Group decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.62. 4,824,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,814,477. The company has a market cap of $272.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.78.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

