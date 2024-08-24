Agora (NASDAQ:API) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.63 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00.

Agora Stock Performance

Shares of API opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. Agora has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 57.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agora will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agora

Agora Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 746,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 143,501 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Agora by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 52,432 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Agora by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 36,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agora by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

