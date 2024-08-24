Agora (NASDAQ:API) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.63 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00.
Agora Stock Performance
Shares of API opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. Agora has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.35.
Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 57.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agora will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agora
Agora Company Profile
Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agora
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.