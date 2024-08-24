AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) Senior Officer Colin Dease Purchases 10,000 Shares

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Colin Dease bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

Colin Dease also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Colin Dease bought 10,000 shares of AKITA Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Colin Dease bought 15,000 shares of AKITA Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,900.00.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AKT.A traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The company has a market cap of C$53.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.96. AKITA Drilling Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.27 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

