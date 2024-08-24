AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Director Charles G.T. Stonehill Sells 4,000 Shares

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $139,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,935.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.42 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 117.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AB. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 41,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2,811.0% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 222,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 215,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

