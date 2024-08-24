Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,253,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,435,656. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

