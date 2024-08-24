Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.400-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amer Sports also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.40-0.44 EPS.
Amer Sports Stock Up 0.3 %
AS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 22,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,170. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amer Sports has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $18.23.
Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
