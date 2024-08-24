American Express (NYSE:AXP) Trading Down 2.6%

American Express (NYSE:AXP)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $246.38 and last traded at $246.48. Approximately 819,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,972,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.68 and a 200 day moving average of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $180.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

