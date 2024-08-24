American Financial Advisors LLC Buys 81,325 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $83.15. 5,063,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,959,416. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $83.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

