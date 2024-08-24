American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Reduced by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,248,812,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,440,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,549,366,000 after acquiring an additional 583,892 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $106.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $236.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.70 and its 200-day moving average is $196.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

