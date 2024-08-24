AMI Asset Management Corp Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,510,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.83.

NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.74. The company had a trading volume of 160,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,620. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $299.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.96.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146280.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

