AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 101,625 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,625 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vita Coco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Vita Coco by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vita Coco by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in Vita Coco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,569.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,569.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 2,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $88,226.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 131,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,874 shares of company stock valued at $945,365. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 246,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,534. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.22. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.08 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. Vita Coco’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

