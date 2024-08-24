AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 10,888 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,888 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,977,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 2,034.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 211,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,138,000 after buying an additional 201,764 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $18,779,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 130,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after buying an additional 84,420 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 662.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 78,805 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,531.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,531.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,675 shares of company stock worth $1,551,735. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,295. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.23. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.96 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.39 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

