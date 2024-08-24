AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 46,213 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,213 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in GXO Logistics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 98,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its position in GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 73,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 757,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $65.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

View Our Latest Report on GXO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.