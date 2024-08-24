AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 53,298 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 59.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,298 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 30.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WSC. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of WSC traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. 1,825,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,738. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

