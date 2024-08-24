AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 61,592 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,592 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $756,176,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,067,000 after buying an additional 220,006 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 272,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after acquiring an additional 156,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after acquiring an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $547.82. The company had a trading volume of 392,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,288. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $550.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.40. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.