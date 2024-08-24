Amp (AMP) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Amp (AMP) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Amp has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Amp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Amp has a market cap of $151.81 million and approximately $16.49 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Amp Profile
Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Amp
