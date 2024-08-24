Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.530-1.730 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.53-$1.73 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $228.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,812 shares of company stock worth $9,648,861. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.64.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

