Analysts Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target at $42.00

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CENTA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 703,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,509,441. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENTA opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

