Analyzing Lennar (NYSE:LEN-B) and Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Lennar (NYSE:LEN-B – Get Free Report) and Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lennar and Cavco Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar N/A N/A N/A Cavco Industries 8.12% 14.30% 10.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Cavco Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cavco Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar 0 0 0 0 N/A Cavco Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lennar and Cavco Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cavco Industries has a consensus target price of $423.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.50%. Given Cavco Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cavco Industries is more favorable than Lennar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lennar and Cavco Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cavco Industries $1.80 billion 1.88 $157.82 million $18.35 22.30

Cavco Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Lennar.

Summary

Cavco Industries beats Lennar on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title, insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands. It produces park model RVs; vacation cabins; and factory-built commercial structures, including apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for the United States military troops. In addition, the company produces various modular homes, which include single and multi-section ranch, split-level, and Cape Cod style homes, as well as two- and three-story homes, and multi-family units. Further, it provides conforming and non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of various brands of factory-built homes sold by company-owned retail stores, as well as various independent distributors, builders, communities, and developers. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. It distributes its products through a network of independent and company-owned retailers, planned community operators, and residential developers. Cavco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

