Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,065. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

