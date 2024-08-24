Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,065. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.53.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.
Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -268.04%.
Annaly Capital Management Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
