Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Trading 0.5% Higher

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 55,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 117,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $156.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 70.80% and a negative net margin of 3,705.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbe Robotics Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

About Arbe Robotics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARBE. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,439,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

