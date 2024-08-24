Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 555.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 717.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $15,486,359.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,601,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 15,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.10, for a total transaction of $2,261,649.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,514,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $15,486,359.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,601,140.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 704,477 shares of company stock valued at $97,659,456. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ARES traded up $3.50 on Friday, reaching $147.00. 1,165,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,590. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $155.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

